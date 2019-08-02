Scottish FA must be wary of women’s Team GB at Tokyo Olympics

The Scottish FA have chosen to adopt a hands-off policy when it comes to Team GB’s participation in the women’s football tournament at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It remains a dangerous stance for the governing body to take and was far from unanimously agreed at the Hampden board meeting when it was discussed last December. Some of the SFA directors involved made their opposition clear in no uncertain terms, only to be outnumbered by those who are confident the presence of Scottish players in the Team GB squad presents no threat to the continuing autonomy of the four home nations within both Fifa and Uefa. So the SFA will not prevent their players being called up by England head coach Phil Neville, pictured, next year but will also not promote or formally endorse it.

It’s a needlessly confused position which could yet come back to haunt them.