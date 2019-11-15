Neil McCann firmly in the frame for Hearts

As she continues what appears to be an admirably meticulous and far-reaching recruitment process for Craig Levein’s successor as Hearts manager, Ann Budge may have noted some eye-catching endorsements of one of the candidates.

Neil McCann, below, among those already interviewed by the Hearts owner, had his coaching credentials warmly praised by both Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and midfielder Glen Kamara.

The development of Finnish international Kamara under McCann’s tutelage at Dundee has been highlighted by the player himself and Gerrard who can still scarcely credit Rangers’ good fortune in signing him for just £50,000.

It is an indication of what former Hearts winger McCann could bring to a currently underperforming squad at Tynecastle and why Budge is believed to now regard him as a leading contender for the vacancy.