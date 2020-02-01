Iain Morrison: So, did Scotland miss Finn Russell in Dublin?

It was a little like Hamlet without the Prince or, given the Scotland fans’ love affair with Finn Russell, Romeo without Juliet. These big matches are decided by fine margins and it was difficult not to wonder what might have unfolded in Dublin had the Racing 92 playmaker been calling the shots.

Still, sporting history is littered with those who have been handed an opportunity, grabbed it with both hands and never looked back. Adam Hastings’ display didn’t quite hit those heights but the young pretender won’t give up the jersey without a fight.

One of Hastings’ most influential moments came early in the action and was entirely accidental. Four minutes in, his head made contact with that of Irish No.8 Caelan Doris, who was making his international bow. The big Irishman went down and he stayed there. A brief and forgettable debut, literally speaking, for a man from whom much is expected.

He is still learning on the job but all the great playmakers share one trait that Hastings has in an abundance: self belief. As early as the fourth minute of this match the Scottish stand-off flipped a pass out of the back of his hand even if it didn’t go to hand. In the second half he made a clever little no-look, inside pass to Huw Jones who was still stopped. There was no lack of ambition, just a case of some things not quite coming off.

Hastings probably kicks from hand a little longer than Russell and he was accurate in front of goal, making four from five off the tee to claim all 12 of Scotland’s points on a day when Johnny Sexton claimed Ireland’s entire tally; a pub quiz question in the making.

However, it was Hastings’ distribution that was arguably more impressive, bringing Sam Johnson on to the ball to help the inside centre enjoy another good afternoon in dark blue following his memorable game at Twickenham 11 months ago.

Even fly-halves have to tackle these days and it is one area that Hastings has improved markedly, although his tendency to go high resulted in him adding a couple to Scotland’s 15-strong penalty count.

When Ireland made an early break, Hastings got back to make the tackle and, at the end of the first half, the No.10 was right there in support of Johnson after the centre intercepted a Conor Murray pass. His crossfield kick kept the Scottish attack alive although he may have been better advised to keep the ball in hand with Ireland’s defence at sixes and sevens.

In the second half it was Hastings’ coverage of the back-field that prevented winger Andrew Conway from turning Robbie Henshaw’s speculative kick ahead into a try.

It is impossible to say what Russell might have done with all that front-foot ball. Hastings plays deeper but still benefited from the extra intensity that the Scots brought to the contact zone, especially in the first half when the men in blue had won the collisions and enjoyed plenty of possession in the Irish red zone. In his post-match interview a bloodied and bruised Peter O’Mahony called it “borderline warfare”.

The Scots had their chances, perhaps more than Ireland, whose one try came from a training-field move which begs the question, where was Scotland’s answer to Sexton’s clever wraparound play? Around the 48th minute Scotland had a great attacking opportunity but looked a little aimless which is rarely something you can say with Russell menacing the gain line. After several phases of going nowhere very fast, Ali Price kicked the ball away… badly. The Scots were wonderfully competitive and far more direct but, with one glaring exception, they were pretty well marshalled by the Irish defence.

At the death the visitors looked a little like Ireland of old. They bashed away at the green defensive wall with one-out drives until eventually the siege was lifted by man-of-the-match CJ Stander, who made yet another crucial turnover in the shadow of his own posts.

At the final whistle there was no doubt that this was one that got away and it was impossible to avoid the question on the lips of every Scottish fan… what on earth are they feeding the players since that Yokohama World Cup disaster?