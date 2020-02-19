Hearts in danger of being the most expensively assembled squad to be relegated from Scotland’s top-flight

Remember the banner at the Scotland v USSR World Cup match in 1982? “Alcoholism versus Communism” it read as thousands of Scots continued to party all the way out of the tournament.

At Hearts presently, it’s a case of Stendelism versus pessimism. And right now, with games running out, it is pessimism that appears to be prevailing.

There remains sufficient time for Hearts to start lifting the gloom at Tynecastle by moving the right way up the table. In fact, Daniel Stendel’s side can do that as soon as Friday night when they travel to face relegation rivals St Mirren in Paisley.

But, in order for Hearts to climb off the bottom of the table, they will have to achieve something they have not managed since 9 March last year – win a league match outside the city of Edinburgh. The last time they did so was against Dundee at Dens Park when Sean Clare’s 15th minute goal separated the teams in what was a truly ugly game of football in difficult conditions. Only once, at the admittedly welcome venue of Easter Road earlier this season, have they won a league game away from Tynecastle since then.

A draw against St Mirren on Friday will not be enough to lift Hearts from the bottom. This would leave them tied on the same goal difference as well as same points mark as Hamilton Accies.

Quite how it’s got to this stage still seems hard to credit. In the same season as they are due to become the largest majority fans-owned club in British football, Hearts stand on the cusp of racking up another first: the most expensively assembled squad to be relegated from the Scottish top-flight by finishing in last place.

This isn’t what Steven Naismith signed a four-year contract for in the summer. It’s not why Liam Boyce was attracted back north for three-and-a-half years a few weeks ago. At least they will be given the chance to alter Hearts’ situation. Fitness permitting, they are key to Stendel’s plans. Others such as Loic Damour, who is also on a long-term contract, are kicking their heels on the sidelines. Judgement is being reserved on Stendel’s own signings, meanwhile.

Donis Avdijaj, for example, has certainly not had the planned impact. He is further evidence to support the contention that mid-season arrivals cannot be relied on to make a significant contribution in what remains of the campaign.

Fresh reports of dressing-room discord have been stoutly denied by the club to the extent that Naismith was wheeled out yesterday to deliver a message of unity as well as backing for Stendel, whose record in comparison with his predecessor has gained some exposure in recent days.

Saturday’s 2-2 comeback draw against ten-man Hamilton Accies meant the German reached the (in)convenient reference point of 11 league games in charge. As has been underlined on social media, Craig Levein, inset, was sacked after the first 11 league games of this truly dire campaign.

His record actually stands up well in comparison to Stendel, who has not managed to encourage the intended bounce. Not yet at least. We are approaching the business end of the season. There are just 11 matches left. Only two of Hearts’ six matches prior to the split are at home – against Motherwell and Ross County. Levein’s record of one win in 11 is not something to boast about and left Hearts up against it from the very start. But he did manage to avoid defeat in five of the other ten matches en route to picking up eight points. Stendel has also won just once – against Rangers – and secured four draws, the latest of which was earned by Craig Halkett’s late equaliser at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The German has led his side to seven points to date. Austin MacPhee amassed four points from his five league games in interim charge.

Hearts only have a point more than relegated Dundee had at the same stage last season. Surprisingly, the Dens Park side were not bottom this time last year. In fact, they were not even second bottom.

A run of ten defeats in a row did for them and helped Hamilton and St Mirren to climb into 11th and 10th place respectively. Five wins from their 11 games, including a shock win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, allowed St Mirren to draw clear of bottom spot and land a play-off against Dundee United. Four wins from their last 11 outings saw Hamilton secure safety. Dundee, in contrast, won only once.

Clearly Hearts remain in a position where they can help themselves. They do not require snookers, nor do they need miracles. What they do need is a win, and then another one. And then, very probably, three more after that.