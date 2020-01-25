Forgotten hero of Rangers and Everton deserving of a proper memorial

A currently unmarked grave at Lambhill Cemetery in Glasgow will soon be adorned with a headstone befitting one of Scottish football’s largely forgotten but most remarkable heroes.

The Everton Heritage Society are responsible for the erection of a proper memorial to Bobby Parker, the striker whose extraordinary return of 36 goals in 35 games helped the Goodison club become English champions in 1915.

Hailing from Possilpark, he was an exceptional junior with Ashfield and joined Rangers at the age of 17. Parker scored 19 goals in 20 appearances for the Ibrox club, earning a league winners’ medal in 1913, but was largely understudy to the equally prolific Willie Reid.

Rangers sold him to Everton for £1500, a major fee at the time, and Parker quickly became an idol for the Toffees’ support. His six hat-tricks in the 1914-15 title-winning campaign included one in a 5-0 rout of Liverpool.

Like many of his contemporaries, Parker’s career was interrupted by the First World War in which he was wounded by enemy shell fire while serving with the Royal Scots Fusiliers.

Parker died in 1950 and is laid to rest at Lambhill alongside his wife Jeannie. As yet, the Everton Heritage Society have been unable to trace any living relatives ahead of the headstone unveiling this spring. Anyone who can help in that search should contact Everton historian Tony Onslow on 01925 241833.