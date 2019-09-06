Cove’s turn to defend Scotland’s honour against Welsh Nomads

The mere mention of Connah’s Quay Nomads is liable to send a shudder down the spine of many within Scottish football.

Among the many dents to the country’s European credibility in recent years, Kilmarnock’s defeat at the hands of the semi-professional Welsh club in the first qualifying round of the Europa League this season was as bruising and embarrassing as they come.

Under forthright Scottish manager Andy Morrison, pictured, Connah’s Quay also proved a thorn in the side of Falkirk, Queen’s Park and Edinburgh City last season as they defeated them all on their way to the final of the Challenge Cup.

They met their match on that occasion, losing 3-1 to Ross County, and now it is the turn of Cove Rangers to try to restore Scottish football’s honour against the Cymru Premier outfit when they go to Deeside for a Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup third round tie today.