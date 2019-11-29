Arsenal glove fits for Celtic misfit Freddie Ljungberg

During his brief and unfulfilling spell as a Celtic player in 2011, which singularly failed to match the hype which accompanied it, Freddie Ljungberg would wear Arsenal gloves during training sessions at Lennoxtown.

According to Scott Brown, the Swedish winger barely stopped regaling the rest of the Celtic squad with tales of his time at Arsenal and extolling the virtues of the north London club. Ljungberg now has the opportunity to revive his greatest footballing love after being named interim manager following the sacking of Unai Emery on Friday.

For another ex-Celt at Arsenal, Kieran Tierney, Thursday’s 2-1 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt which spelled the end for Emery may have prompted wistful thoughts of happier European nights in the east end of Glasgow. Hopefully Scottish football’s most expensive player will thrive under new management.