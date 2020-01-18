Alan Pattullo: Needless hassle seems to follow Oli McBurnie

What do you mean where was the crime in Oli McBurnie standing among fans of his former team Swansea at last weekend’s derby v Cardiff City?

Did you not see what he was wearing? Nevertheless, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder’s response to the supposed controversy was refreshing.

The stalwart Blades fan admitted he used to rush back to the “The Lane” – Bramall Lane – to watch United despite being manager elsewhere.

He did stress that McBurnie needs to remember his responsibilities to the club that pays his wages. The player was captured appearing to make an offensive gesture to the Cardiff City fans, hence the FA getting involved.

There is concern that trouble has a habit of following McBurnie around. He’s already had to apologise to his Scotland teammates after being caught on camera dissing the international set-up. Then there’s the Rangers diehard’s apparent refusal to take part in pre-match team huddles because of the Celtic connection.

At a time when there remains a gaping hole at No 9 for Scotland, it’s hoped he can retain the passion but shed the idiocy pretty quickly.