Alan Pattullo: Kilmarnock are Scotland’s secret crisis club

Ever since beating Hearts 3-0 after a purple patch of three goals in 16 minutes it seems Kilmarnock have gone into freefall.

It also seems to have escaped almost everyone except possibly the Rugby Park club’s fans’ notice.

Two draws followed that win over Hearts in November before the current run of seven consecutive defeats in the league, with Angelo Alessio sacked after the second of them. They face Ross County today and then Hearts in midweek.

Defeat for Alex Dyer’s side this afternoon will be the first time Kilmarnock have lost eight successive league games in 27 unbroken top-flight years since 1993.

A handsome 6-0 win over Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup two weekends ago has perhaps helped deflect attention from Scotland’s secret crisis club.

All of Kilmarnock’s 23 points to date were won under Alessio and it’s this reasonable tally, earned from their first 15 games, that’s currently keeping them away from the danger zone. This won’t be enough to keep them there if results do not improve, soon.