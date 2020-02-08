Aidan Smith: ‘Don’t mention the war but here comes Eddie Jones’ bomb squad’

Sporting a highly impressive keeker – it wasn’t one of our guys, honest – Lewis Ludlam squinted at the map through his one good eye and eventually found what he was looking for.

Scotland. He’d never been before. How come it was so small – like a pimple on top of England, a plook – and yet made such a big almighty racket and seemed to preoccupy his team at this time of year?

Yesterday at teatime the Red Rose flanker finally made it to Edinburgh and, you hoped, began to arrive at some greater understanding of this hoary old annual sporting kerfuffle, beyond a soundbite which went something like: “They hate us? Well, ya boo we hate them too and we’ve nicked all their pencil sharpeners.”

Ludlam, already quite famous for blubbing during God Save the Queen after just six internationals, did it again as Storm Ciara whipped up around Murrayfield, a quite unnecessary blast given all the hot air of the past week.

Kilts would not stay down and decent but Flower of Scotland was tremendous. Some might have fallen out of love with our anthem, but everyone’s a sucker for the bit where the Scots on the grass and in the stands shut up the band and carry the lament to its finish. Even Ludlam’s team-mate Jonny May called it “pretty special”. Meanwhile Boris Johnson, if he was watching on TV, must have been coming over all Basil Fawlty: “Don’t mention the war!”

War, trenches, battle, brutality – the language had been loaded throughout the build-up as England head coach Eddie Jones opted to pack his bench with forwards, thus creating – wait for it – a “Bomb Squad”. We held our breath for the first collision. The Prime Minister, trying to keep a country once accused of being permanently offside on the rugby field at least vaguely onside in a political context, must have been wetting himself.

But that collision – in the first Anglo-Scottish skirmish post-Brexit – didn’t arrive. The match didn’t arrive, at least not in the first half. The most decisive impact belonged to Ciara.

Murrayfield – all sou’westered up in the bottom rows – must have feared this from the England garryowen in the first minute when the ball was sucked right back at the visitors. The uprights shoogled and the corner-flags were completely flattened. Scotland captain Stuart Hogg missed a couple of high balls, the lineout was a lottery, runners were redundant and kicks to touch either skewed back into play or overshot. And kicks were just about all there was.

After the previous two thrillers in this ancient contest, the home fans had to be content to cheer lusty tackles from Scotland’s Little and Large in the backline: Blair Kinghorn on Tom Curry and Sam Johnson flattening May with the force of a runaway road-compressor. Kinghorn at least got into a gallop moments later but it came to nothing.

England, with the driving rain in their faces, weren’t giving much away. Scotland gave away the chance to put points on the board when awarded a couple of penalties, one kick to touch failing to get there.

Owen Farrell, for his first penalty opportunity, deliberated over the kick for so long with his laborious routine of nervous tics that the home support started booing. There was much rejoicing when he missed but the England captain landed with his second attempt. The stadium announcer asked for respect, a reminder of sorts that this wasn’t actual warfare.

It said something about the match that the best run up until the first minute of the second half came from a loose-head prop. But what a run, Rory Sutherland scampering away like an apple-scrumping schoolboy. Scotland tried to pitch a tent in the opposition 22 – not easy in the howling wind – and earned themselves a penalty. This time Adam Hastings put it between the posts to level the match.

Scotland kept up the pressure. The next ten minutes were more exciting than the entire opening 40, the high-point being a buccaneering break from Hogg. England couldn’t get out of their half and when they kicked the wind toyed with the ball. When they finally found touch there were ironic cheers. But despite being on top the Scots couldn’t score.

Then a horrible moment for Hogg, the ball under the posts squirting like one of the brown trout of fond recall from a Bill McLaren commentary. Farrell might have touched down for a try – “inconclusive” said the TMO. But the danger wasn’t over and from the scrum Ellis Genge crashed across the line.

So it’s England’s Calcutta Cup again. Their skipper may have irritated the hell out of us but in the spirit of sport we should be able to say to Lewis Ludlam, first-time visitor: “Haste ye back, this is a bonnie land where it’s not always this windy and wet. Oh, and we’re still not at war with anyone.”