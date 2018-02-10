Winter Olympics: Elise Christie makes 500m short-track quarter-finals

Have your say

Elise Christie has won her first race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and qualified for Tuesday’s 500m short-track quarter-finals.

Short-track speed skater Christie finished in 42.872 seconds - a new Olympic record - ahead of Chunyu Qu of China.

The 27-year-old is also contesting the 1,000m and 1,500m short-track events later on in the Games.

The Scot is aiming to win her first Olympic medal, having won gold, silver and bronze in the European Championships and World Championships.

There was misery for her fellow Team GB competitors in their races, however.

Farrell Treacy fell in his 1500m heat while Kathryn Thomson did likewise in the 500m heat.

Charlotte Gilmartin got caught up in a three-skater crash in her 500m heat and although she did cross the finish line, she was disqualified after the race for causing the collision.