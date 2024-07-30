After an astonishing opening ceremony on the River Seine, the Paris Olympics have been a real spectacle for sports fans as Team GB go in search of a record medal haul.

A number of sporting greats form part of Team GB this term, with Sir Andy Murray, Tom Daley and Tom Pidcock already showing their athletic ability in the French capital.

In total, Team GB will have 327 athletes competing at the Olympics this year, with the competition set to conclude on August 11. Tokyo 2020 saw Britain win an impressive 64 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze), though they will be hoping to do even better this year. Can they do it?

Here is a full list of every Team GB medal winner at the 2024 Olympics.

1 . Anna Henderson - Silver Team GB's first medal winner at the Paris Olympics, the 25-year-old cyclist won her first Olympic medal in the individual time trial. | ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULATPhoto: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

2 . Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen - Bronze Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen became the first Team GB women's diving Olympic medal winners since Liz Ferris in 1960. | Mike Egerton/PA WirePhoto: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

3 . Kimberley Woods - Bronze Kimberley Woods won a bronze for Team GB in the Women's Kayak single final on day two of the Paris Olympics. | Francois NelPhoto: Francois Nel