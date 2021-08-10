Novak Djokovic explains reasons for pulling out of Cincinnati as calendar slam looms

Novak Djokovic is resting ahead of the US Open at the end of this month.

After winning Wimbledon, the third major of the year, the 34-year-old lost in the bronze medal match to Pablo Carreno Busta at the Tokyo Olympics before pulling out of the mixed doubles citing a shoulder issue.

The 20-time major singles champion has now opted out of the tournament in Cincinnati to focus on preparing for the US Open.

Djokovic said on Twitter: "Dear fans, I wanted to share with you that I am taking a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.

"Sadly, that means I won't be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I'll turn my focus and attention to US Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!"

Djokovic is on the cusp of becoming only the third man in the modern era to hold all four majors in the same year. He defeated Daniil Medvedev to win the Australian Open in January, overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in June to win the French Open and then defeated Matteo Berrettini to claim Wimbledon last month.

The Serbian was disqualified in last year’s US Open after striking a line umpire with a ball in his match against Carreno Busta and, while the clear favourite to win the title at Flushing Meadows, will need to deal with the pressure and expectation of what he could achieve.

The US Open begins on August 30 and concludes on September 12.