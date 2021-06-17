18 photos transporting you back to famous Scotland wins against England at Wembley
Scotland first defeated England at Wembley in March 1928, when the “Wembley Wizards” ran riot against the ‘auld enemy', posting a 5-1 win.
Since then there have been just seven victories at the London arena in all competitions – including friendlies.
One of the more memorable successes include the 3-2 victory of April 1967. England had won the World Cup the previous summer and were unbeaten in 19 games, but a Scotland side containing four players who would later help Celtic to European Cup glory plus Jim Baxter – and his famous keepie-uppie – stunned their hosts.
Goals from Denis Law and Bobby Lennox put Scotland 2-0 up, only for Jack Charlton, injured and operating as an auxiliary centre-forward after leaving the pitch in the first half only to resume playing, to reduce the deficit.
Jim McCalliog restored Scotland’s two-goal advantage before Geoff Hurst’s 88th-minute strike ensured a nervy ending.
June 1977 remains the only occasion to date that the Scots have won a Wembley encounter during the sixth month – an omen perhaps?
Gordon McQueen headed the opener just before half time with Kenny Dalglish scrambling home a second goal on the hour. Mick Channon scored a late penalty to give England a chance of a draw but Ally MacLeod’s side held on for a famous victory. The defeat hastened Don Revie's exit as England boss and at the end, hundreds of Scotland fans poured onto the pitch, ripping up sections of the turf and pulling down the goalposts.
We’ve picked out a selection of images from Scotland’s eight Wembley wins.