18 photos transporting you back to famous Scotland wins against England at Wembley

Since then there have been just seven victories at the London arena in all competitions – including friendlies.

One of the more memorable successes include the 3-2 victory of April 1967. England had won the World Cup the previous summer and were unbeaten in 19 games, but a Scotland side containing four players who would later help Celtic to European Cup glory plus Jim Baxter – and his famous keepie-uppie – stunned their hosts.

Goals from Denis Law and Bobby Lennox put Scotland 2-0 up, only for Jack Charlton, injured and operating as an auxiliary centre-forward after leaving the pitch in the first half only to resume playing, to reduce the deficit.

Jim McCalliog restored Scotland’s two-goal advantage before Geoff Hurst’s 88th-minute strike ensured a nervy ending.

June 1977 remains the only occasion to date that the Scots have won a Wembley encounter during the sixth month – an omen perhaps?

Gordon McQueen headed the opener just before half time with Kenny Dalglish scrambling home a second goal on the hour. Mick Channon scored a late penalty to give England a chance of a draw but Ally MacLeod’s side held on for a famous victory. The defeat hastened Don Revie's exit as England boss and at the end, hundreds of Scotland fans poured onto the pitch, ripping up sections of the turf and pulling down the goalposts.

We’ve picked out a selection of images from Scotland’s eight Wembley wins.

1. Wembley Wizards: England 1-5 Scotland, March 1928 Scotland captain Jimmy McMullan leads out his team ahead of the 1928 win

2. Wembley Wizards: England 1-5 Scotland, March 1928 England goalkeeper Ted Hufton is beaten by a shot from Scotland's Alex Jackson during the Wembley Wizards match

3. Wembley Wizards: England 1-5 Scotland, March 1928 Scotland fans escorting captain Jimmy McMullan from the pitch at Wembley after Scotland had beaten England 5-1.

4. Wembley Wizards: England 1-5 Scotland, March 1928 A BBC camera at work filming the match