NFL fanatics in the UK are set for the most exciting weekend of the season, as the international series lands at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for the match up between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

With the American Football season now well underway and into game week five, the annual international series moves to England over the next three, following last week’s game at Dublin’s Croke Park between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Vikings.

Expected to be close to a sell out in the English capital, the NFL continues to boom in popularity across the pond, with many Brits hoping their team can emulate the success of the Philadelphia Eagles last season in winning the Super Bowl come February.

Once of the most lucrative sports on the planet, the likes of Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Dack Prescott are some of the highest paid athletes on the planet. But which NFL star is the top earners in the current season?

Here are the 15 NFL players with the highest yearly salary, according to ESPN:

1 . Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $61.6million. | Getty Images

2 . Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals Another highly-paid quarterback, the 28-year-old has thrown a total of 4,918 yards for his team last season. He earns a yearly salary of $61.3million. | Getty Images

3 . Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers Has thrown 9,154 yards during his career as the Packers quarterback, earning him a yearly salary of $58.3million. | Getty Images