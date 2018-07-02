Naismith set to rejoin Hearts for second loan spell

Scotland striker Steven Naismith is poised to return to Hearts on loan from Norwich City.

A deal to take the 31-year-old back to Edinburgh is in place following extensive talks between both clubs.

It is expected that he will rejoin Hearts in a season-long agreement, which would take the player through to the end of his Norwich contract in summer 2019.

Naismith arrived at Tynecastle Park in January on a six-month loan from Norwich and made 16 appearances, scoring four goals in the process. He is now set to continue his career in Scotland and become Hearts manager Craig Levein’s 11th summer signing.

Speaking earlier this year, Naismith revealed he was open to a longer stay at Tynecastle if Norwich agreed.

“I’ve got another year on my contract there and they’ve moved in a different direction, undoubtedly. They will have a say in it but I would definitely be open to staying in Scotland and staying at Hearts,” he said.

“I’ve loved every minute of it here and the club have been great with me.”