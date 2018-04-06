Monaco and Russia plan to reinstate F1 grid girls

Have your say

Russia and Monaco appear set to defy orders from Formula One chiefs by bringing back grid girls for their home races.

The practice of employing grid girls – models who perform promotional work at races – was dropped by F1 in January at the height of the #MeToo movement.

They were intended to be instead replaced by ‘grid kids’ at all 21 of the season’s grand prix.

But Monaco grand prix boss Michel Boeri has said there would be grid girls at the fabled street race next month.

Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak, who heads the Russian GP organising committee, also said he thought it was “wrong” to bring children onto the track because they would be “scared”.

“Here it should be adults,” he said in quotes reported by Russian news agency Interfax.

“In all forms of motor sport there are girls advertising cars harmoniously and pleasantly.

“If we manage to reach agreement, we plan to reinstate this tradition. After all, our girls are the most beautiful.”

The Russian Grand Prix takes place in Sochi from 28-30 September.