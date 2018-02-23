Winter Olympics: Team GB women lose curling semi-final with Sweden

Great Britain missed out on a place in the Olympic women’s curling final after being easily beaten 10-5 by Sweden at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

A short final shot from skip Eve Muirhead in the seventh end gifted the Swedes a three against the hammer and effectively ended the semi-final contest.

In a repeat of their experience in Sochi four years ago, Muirhead’s team must now pick themselves up for a bronze medal play-off on Saturday.

Muirhead had gone into the game full of confidence after a superb win over pre-tournament favourites Canada in their final round-robin match.

But they were always up against it against Anna Hasselborg’s Sweden, who capitalised on some ponderous British play to establish an early lead.

Muirhead briefly drew her team level after the fifth but her dismal seventh meant that once again she will have to be content with bronze at best.