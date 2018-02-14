Winter Olympics: Eve Muirhead leads Team GB to 10-3 win over the OAR

Have your say

Great Britain’s women made a flying start to their Olympic campaign with a 10-3 win over the Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Britain, skipped by Eve Muirhead, surged into a 5-1 lead after just three ends.

The OAR, trailing 6-1 going into the fifth end, made good use of the hammer to pull it back to 6-3, but Britain wrapped up a crushing victory on the seventh end.

The Men’s team secured a narrow 6-5 victory over Switzerland in a sudden death extra end, thanks to skip Kyle Smith.

Team GB had led 2-1 after five ends, were behind 4-3 after eight, with things all square at 5-5 in the 10th end.

Smith told the BBC: “We were thrown in at the deep end but it is terrific to win.

“The Swiss team is one we would expect to be there or thereabouts at the end of the week so to get one over them is a great start for us and gives us a lot of confidence.”

Britain will now face defending champions Canada later today.

• In the other Men’s Round Robin Session 1 matches, Sweden beat neighbours Denmark, the USA defeated South Korea while Canada won 5-3 against Italy.