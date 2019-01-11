When to visit Scotland's ski resorts in 2019

Here's when the Scottish skiing season should enter full swing.

Winter is well and truly underway, but Scotland's prime skiing resorts are yet to open on a regular basis.

Predicting when to head to the Cairngorms, Nevis Range or Glenshee can be challenging given the country's erratic weather conditions, but steps can be taken to ensure that you stand the best chance of enjoying a session in the white stuff.

Keep an eye on forecasts

This is obvious, but to have any chance of catching the snow, skiers and snowboarders must be willing to keep a keen eye on the weather.

January and February are typically the coldest months in Scotland, though the country's mountains typically experience 100 days of snow a year.

Winter sports enthusiasts must be prepared to make plans at last minute should prime conditions arise.

For reliable seven-day forecasts visit: metoffice.gov.uk

Watch ski centre webcams

Each of Scotland's five outdoor ski centres - Glenshee, The Lecht, Nevis Range, Glencoe and Cairngorm Resort - possess their own live webcams showing the conditions of the mountain's slopes.

Check Visit Scotland

Visit Scotland provide live updates on the number of ski runs are open for four of the country's outdoor ski slopes and can provide a reliable picture of which ski resort to visit when snow strikes Scotland.

Where to visit in January

Typically January has been a safe bet for all of Scotland's ski slopes to catch snow, but in 2019 the month has largely been a letdown.

However, in previous years Glenshee and the Lecht in the Eastern Cairngorms have typically enjoyed their best months in January.

Typically the Glencoe Ski Centre gets its best doeses of snow in January and February, though in recent years it has enjoyed significant snow fall in March and April.

Where to visit in February

February is often the best month to visit the Nevis Range as Westerly winds batter the resort and ensure that its bowl-shaped slopes are filled with powder.

This is also the busiest month due to school half term, so skiers might want to opt for the quieter slopes of the Lecht.

Where to visit in March and April

Though the Cairngorm Mountain Resort is arguably the most reliable source of snow throughout the season, it is typically at its best during March and April.