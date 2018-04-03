Video: Scotland’s best Commonwealth Games medal hopes

Have your say

Flag-bearer Eilidh Doyle, sharpshooter Jen McIntosh and sprint cyclist Callum Skinner are among our top tips for gold.

Team Scotland has their sights set on a gold rush at this year’s Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Eilidh Doyle will lead out Team Scotland. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Many of Glasgow 2014’s medalists are back representing Scotland at this year’s spectacle, with some new faces vying for podium glory.

Eilidh Doyle will wave the flag for Team Scotland, ahead of cyclist Katie Archibald, sharpshooter Jen McIntosh and lawn bowl heroes Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

Then there’s the Scottish poolside invasion, with gold medalists Ross Murdoch and Dan Wallace taking centre stage alongside Hannah Miley.

Catch up with our rundown of top Scots we’re tipping to bring home the gold.