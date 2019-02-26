Team Jackson add experienced Lauren Gray for World Championships bid

Newly crowned Scottish champions Team Jackson will be joined by two-time Olympian Lauren Gray as their alternate when they make their debut at the LGT World Women’s Curling Championships in Silkeborg, Denmark, next month. Jackson’s rink won their first Scottish Championship title earlier this month when they beat Team Muirhead in the final at Perth.

Gray, who has been lead for Team Muirhead since 2016 and was part of the bronze medal winning quartet at the European Championships that year, before going on to win bronze at the World Championships and gold at the European Championships in 2017, brings a wealth of experience to the team.