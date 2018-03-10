Silver for Scotland’s curlers at World Junior Championships

Scotland’s men had to settle for silver medals after they lost 6-5 to Canada in the final of the World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen.

With Canada’s women also taking gold earlier, this completed a notable double.

Scotland, who went into the final undefeated throughout the Championships, opened the scoring in the second end and Canada missed a chance for a big score in the third end when skip Tyler Tardi came up short with his final stone. As a result, Canada had to settle for just one point to tie the game at 1-1. The Scots, under skip Ross Whyte, took the lead again with a single point in the fourth end, but the Canadians moved ahead with a score of three in the sixth end and a steal of one point in the seventh, for a 5-2 lead. The Scots fought back after this and forced the game into an extra end with a single point steal in the tenth to level the score at 5-5.

With the last stone of that extra end, Canada’s skip Tardi’s draw was good enough to score the one point that gave his team the win and the world title.

“We just weren’t as sharp as we’d been all week,” Whyte admitted. “Unfortunately, we didn’t turn out and shoot the lights out. The Canada boys really played well. They put us under a lot of pressure and we really struggled to make twos. But, we’re really proud of what we’ve done this week. The boys played really well throughout the whole week and really made my job easy.”

Earlier, the Scottish women had finished ninth overall, but at the closing ceremony, their third player, Amy MacDonald, was awarded the Sportsmanship Award voted for by the other players.