Shinty’s Camanachd Cup has struck a new, improved sponsorship deal with Tulloch Homes.

The Highlands’ largest housebuilder has backed the sport’s blue riband competition for the past two years and has now committed for a further four years. Keith Loades, President of the Camanachd Association, said: “Everyone involved in the sport will benefit from the support provided.”

This year’s final, which will be played on 14 September, will return to An Aird, Fort William, for the first time since 2016.