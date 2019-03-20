Scotland suffer back to back defeats at Curling World Championships

Sophie Jackson’s Scotland team face a battle to qualify for the medal play-offs following back-to-back defeats at the World Championships in Silkeborg, Denmark.

The 2017 world junior silver medallist and her team had moved into contention after winning their previous four round-robin matches, but the damage done by the morning 7-1 loss to Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni was compounded by a 9-6 afternoon defeat to the host nation’s Madeleine Dupont.

Dupont lost her first six games this week, but she soon led 3-0 and re-established that three-stone advantage after the Scots drew level. Jackson failed to close the gap this time and now has a 4-4 overall record going into the double-header with Russia and Sweden.