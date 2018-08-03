Ross Murdoch misses out on 100m breaststroke final through ‘nation rule’

There was disappointment for the Scottish crowd on the first morning of the Glasgow 2018 swimming European Championships as Ross Murdoch suffered an agonising elimination in the 100m breaststroke and Duncan Scott was denied the opportunity to race in the 4x100m relay final.

Murdoch, returning to the Tollcross pool where he won a breakthrough Commonwealth Games gold four years ago, finished third fastest in the heats of the 100m breaststroke but the two ahead were also British meaning, due to the rules of the competition that only two per nation can progress, he missed out on the semi-finals.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty set a new championship record of 57.89 in winning his heat, with Commonwealth silver medallist James Wilby qualifying in second place, finishing 0.2 seconds ahead of Murdoch in his heat.

Peaty remains unbeaten in this event and is going for a ninth European title in Glasgow.

Later the Great Britain 4x100m team, which included Scotland’s Craig MacLean, failed to make the final, for which Commonwealth champion Scott had been rested.

Scotland’s Hannah Miley did qualify for this evening’s 4x100m individual final as fifth fastest after finishing third in her heat.

British swimming legend Rebecca Adlington expressed sympathy for Murdoch’s plight but insisted it would just make him more fired up for his main event - the 200m breaststroke, in which he is defending European champion.

“I feel really bad for Ross because that was a fantastic swim but I think he will be happy that he is swimming well and he’ll gain confidence from that for his main event,” she said on BBC.

“When you go to a world championships or Olympics there is just two per nation. I understand that here they are giving opportunities to be part of this team and have that experience. It’s just a shame for people like Ross, who are not the rookies and want to get those medals.

“But it was always going to be that case with three of those guys in there. Ross will gain confidence that he’s had a great swim this morning and now he will be do fired up for his 200m.”