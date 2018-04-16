Murrayfield Racers set to make return as Hand group wins ice rink contract

Racers Leisure Limited have secured a contract to play ice hockey in Edinburgh and aim to compete under the name ‘Murrayfield Racers’.

The development looks set to spell the end for Edinburgh Capitals, with the rival group now looking to form a team to compete in the sport’s UK-wide Elite League.

Murrayfield Racers were one of the top teams in Britain

Racers Leisure Limited, who include on their board of directors David Hand – the current chairman of the Scottish Ice Hockey Association and brother of Racers and Caps legend Tony Hand MBE – were battling with Cool House Marketing Limited, the new company behind Edinburgh Capitals, for the right to play at Murrayfield Ice Rink after bosses put the ice-time contract out to tender.

Following their successful bid, Hand and his fellow board members will now enter into negotiations with the Elite League to obtain a franchise in order to run a team out of Murrayfield.

A statement released by Racers Leisure Ltd today read: “Racers Leisure Ltd are delighted to announce they have secured a contract for ice time at Murrayfield Ice Rink for season 2018-19, as the directors of Murrayfield Ice Rink agreed with the vision of Racers Leisure Ltd for the future of ice hockey in Edinburgh.

“We will now formally contact the Elite League to secure the franchise for elite ice hockey in Edinburgh.”

Racers Leisure director David Hand said: “This is the decision we hoped for. It has been a team effort, as we presented a robust and sustainable business model with secure financial backing.

“The hard work now begins, as we have formally approached the Elite League to discuss Murrayfield Ice Rink’s decision and lay out our proposals and plans for the future.”

Hand’s group say they intend to operate the ‘highest level of ice hockey possible next season under the team name of Murrayfield Racers’. The Racers were a dominant team in UK ice hockey between 1966 and 1994, becoming British champions on six occasions.

Hand added: “Murrayfield Racers were a legendary team that brought a great style of hockey to Edinburgh. We intend to deliver a professional ice hockey operation out of Murrayfield both on and off the ice. We aim to achieve the heady heights of the old Racers and we will work extremely hard with the team, fans and sponsors to achieve this.”

Capitals have been tenants at Murrayfield throughout their 20-year history. With no alternative venue in the city, there would appear no future for the outfit.

Capitals have just endured a nightmare season which saw former owner Scott Neil’s holding company Capitals Hockey Limited forced into liquidation, and the team pick up just five league wins from their 56 game Elite League season.

The club last month announced a new board structure – including fan representation – ahead of next season’s campaign.

Many ice hockey fans in the city remain concerned that should Racers Leisure Limited fail in their efforts to obtain an Elite League franchise, it would see the end of top-level professional ice hockey in Edinburgh.