Marc Austin wins Scotland’s first medal as Brownlee bros wilt

MARC Austin has won Team Scotland’s first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with a superb bronze in the men’s triathlon.

The 24-year-old Glaswegian took the bronze medal behind gold medal winner Henri Schoeman of South Africa and Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle, who claimed silver.

England’s Brownlee brothers suffered a shock defeat as they failed to make the podium in the triathlon at the Commonwealth Games.

Defending champion Alistair fell out of contention at the start of the run, eventually coming 10th, while Jonny finished seventh in one of the brothers’ worst days.

Austin, meanwhile, said: “I was obviously scared to dream about that kind of thing because it’s way beyond what I’ve done before but I knew I was capable of it.”

England’s Jessica Learmonth claimed silver in the women’s triathlon on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games.

The 29-year-old clocked 57 minutes and 38 seconds to finish second and 43 seconds behind Bermuda’s Flora Duffy at the Southport Broadwater.

Learmonth’s England team-mates Vicky Holland and Sophie Coldwell finished fourth and sixth respectively and Wales’ Non Stanford was a disappointing eighth.

Scotland’s Beth Potter, who will make history by also competing in the 10,000m on the track, finished a highly creditable 12th.