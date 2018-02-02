In pictures: Scottish ski resorts enjoy generous snow showers

Scottish skiers are taking advantage of generous snow dumps and excellent conditions.

After a poor 2016/2017 season, several ski resorts had to buy snow machines. This year however, snow sport centres have enjoyed an abundance of the white stuff on their slopes.

Skiers and snowboarders have benefited from superb January conditions, with waist-deep powder at Nevis Range and massive snowdrifts on the piste at Glenshee. Glencoe Mountain, The Lecht and CairnGorm Mountain have also enjoyed great conditions.

Chair of Ski-Scotland Andy Meldrum said: “We predicted that, following a disappointing season last year, there would be good snow this winter.

“Great snow and weather conditions in early January brought out skiers and snowboarders who’d been frustrated last season. It’s almost like there’s a pent-up desire to come sliding at one or other of our five mountain resorts.”

That demand has been reflected in skier numbers, recorded as ‘skier days’ by the snowsports resorts.

“It’s ironic really,” continued Mr Meldrum, “that three of our ski areas have obtained the use of Technoalpin snow factories to make snow in marginal conditions and yet Nature has delivered natural snow for all of our resorts. Long may that continue!”

“We expect interest to grow as a result of the Winter Olympic Games which start in PyeongChang on 9 February.”