Hannah Miley fires up Glasgow 2018 with European bronze medal

Scotland’s Hannah Miley lit up the first evening of swimming at Tollcross as she claimed a superb bronze medal in the 400m individual medley as the Glasgow 2018 multi-sport European Championships got properly under way.

The 28-year-old from Inverurie was returning to the pool in which she won a famous Commonwealth Games gold on the opening night four years ago and proved she is still podium class with an excellent swim.

Miley edged fellow Briton Aimee Willmott into fourth in a race which had a surprise winner in France’s Fantine Lesaffre, who registered a huge lifetime best to beat Ilaria Cusinato into silver.

Miley, who clocked 4:35.34, said: “The atmosphere was amazing when I entered the pool deck, I saw the fire and I heard everybody cheering for me. The swim was pretty good, I thought it was going to be better, now it’s bronze but a medal is a medal.”