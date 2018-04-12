Commonwealth Games: Kieron Achara in search of a ‘miracle’

Scotland captain Kieron Achara admits his side will need a miracle to stun Australia and play for men’s basketball gold at the Commonwealth Games but that won’t stop us trying, he declared.

The only two unbeaten teams left at Gold Coast 2018 square off in the first semi-final tonight with the Scots long shots to silence the Boomers and reach Sunday’s final against either New Zealand or Canada.

It will be the first time Rob Beveridge’s men will start as underdogs during the run to the last four and despite their terrific performances Down Under, victory would be the mother of all upsets, Achara declared.

“We are going to have to be playing our absolute best and Australia their absolute worst,” said the Glasgow Rocks forward. “But that doesn’t mean we’re not going in to compete. We’re up for the challenge.

“People didn’t expect us to be here but we just did what we were supposed to do. We’ve still got some improvements to make. But if we do our best, we’ll be in a position this weekend to come away with a medal, whether it’s in the final or playing for bronze.”

His long-time Rocks and Great Britain team-mate Gareth Murray has paced Scotland with 16.75 points per game from their four victories to date. However, it won’t be a one-man wrecking crew bulldozing the way to a shock, Achara declared, especially with the Aussies playing one game fewer to get here.

“Gareth has been phenomenal,” he said. “He’s been a floor general, he’s done everything. But we’ve all been put in a position to succeed.”

England will meet Canada in today’s first semi-final of the women’s competition, with New Zealand facing the dominant Aussie Opals in the second match-up.