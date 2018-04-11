Commonwealth Games: James Heatly wins first Scottish diving medal in 60 years

JAMES Heatly made history by winning Scotland’s first diving medal since 1958 as he took a brilliant bronze in the men’s 1m springboard.

To add extra poignancy to the 20-year-old from Edinburgh’s achievement he was following his late grandfather, Sir Peter Heatly, whose gold in Cardiff 60 years ago was Scotland’s last podium success at the Games.

Heatly had qualified for the final in third and performed with great consistency to secure the medal behind champion Jack Laugher of England and James Connor of Australia.

Heatly, whose grandfather died in 2015, said: “It means everything, because my Grandpa was a diver and to bring another medal back and to be the first Scottish diver to do it since him is incredible.”

His proud parents and other friends and family were watching from the stands and his father Robert told the BBC: “We’re so proud of him, but it was agony to watch.

“It wasn’t always easy for him growing up and knowing the success that his grandfather had, had and people always talking about it because they were different eras of the sport.

James Heatly with his late grandfather, Sir Peter Heatly, who won five Commonwealth medals, including three gold, in the 1950s

“His grandfather was able to watch him dive at Glasgow 2014 and I know that meant a lot to the pair of them.

“He would be so proud of James today, as are we and who knows what he could go on to achieve now.”

Heatly, who was the youngest finalist aged 17 in Glasgow four years ago, scored a total of 399.35 points with Olympic synchro champ Laugher posting 438.00. Heatly’s medal took Scotland’s official tally to 31, two more than the team’s previous best overseas total at Melbourne 2006.

Scottish teenager Lucas Thomson finished 12th on his Games debut,

Leeds-based Jamaican Yona Knight-Wisdom, who pushes the board into the water before propelling into the air, was fourth.

Laugher, who will bid to improve on his Glasgow 2014 silver in the 3m individual event tomorrow, said: “It was difficult to come out here as defending champion, but I trusted myself and felt strong and confident.”

Heatly will also be back in action tomorrow in the 3m springboard,