Scotland’s medal haul at the Commonwealth Games has reached 27 after a pair of medals in shooting events on day five.

Aberdeen native Neil Stirton won his fourth Commonwealth Games medal as he shot his way to silver in the 50m rifle prone.

Sandy Walker (left) and Ian Shaw show off their bronze medals from the Queen's Prize Pairs. Picture: AP/Tertius Pickard

And earlier, Ian Shaw and Sandy Walker picked up bronze in the Queen’s Prize fullbore rifle pairs.

Team Scotland are now just two medals away from eqalling their previous Commonwealth overseas best of 29, achieved at the Melbourne games in 2006.