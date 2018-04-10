Commonwealth Games 2018: Heartbreaking defeat for Scots netball team

Scotland’s netball team lost to Malawi by a single point, leaving them second bottom of their group after four games.

Bethan Goodwin missed the final penalty of the match for the Scots, which would have drawn them level against the world number six side, to go down 51-50 to Whyte Mlilima’s side.

Gail Parata’s side lost two out of their first three matches, going down 74-28 to England and 60-29 to New Zealand, but recorded a 51-47 win over Wales in between.

The Scots have one final pool match remaining, against Uganda, and will compete in at least one more Classification match against South Africa, Barbados or Northern Ireland.