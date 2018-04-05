Commonwealth Games 2018: Hannah Miley pipped to silver in 400m medley

Have your say

HANNAH Miley’s bid for a record third gold medal in the women’s 400m individual medley was scuppered by England’s Aimee Willmott.

Miley had to settle for the silver after a thrilling duel with the Englishwoman, who trains in Stirling. with Australia’s Blair Evans taking bronze.

The GB team-mates went head-to-head from the start and it was soon evident that the racefor gold was a two-woman race.

Willmott, 25, made the decisive move at the final turn, and despite a brave effort, Miley finished 0.26secs behind the new champion who won in four minutes 34.90 seconds.

Miley, 28, had won this event at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014,