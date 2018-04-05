Commonwealth Games 2018: Bronze for Scottish gymnasts

SCOTLAND’s gymnasts have won a bronze medal in the men’s team event as a dominant England took the gold.

The Scottish quartet of Hamish Carter, Frank Baines, Dan Purvis and Kevin Cham showed characted to forced their way on the podium, one place behind the silver the secured four years ago in Glasgow.

Scotland's gymnaste athletes celebrate winning bronze ing the men's team final in the artistic gymnastics event PICTURE: Getty Images

Carter, 19, finished in fifth place overall to qualify for the all-around final alongside Baines. Purvis posted a superb floor routine but a failure to land his vault cost him a place in the individual event.

The English team of Max Whitlock, Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham were supreme and finished with a total of 258 points, 10 marks head of silver medal-winning Canada.

Scotland’s bronze, a second after Marc Austin’s in the triathlon, means four medals of every colour have now been won on the first day following Neil Fachie’s gold in the velodrome and Hannah Miley’s silver in the pool.