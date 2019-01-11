Cat Tuivaiti answers Scottish netball’s siren call

Cat Tuivaiti has had a great few days on and off the netball court, and now the New Zealander is determined to help the Strathclyde Sirens post a victory on her home debut this evening.

Last Saturday the Sirens got their 2019 Vitality Superleague campaign off to the best possible start in Birmingham, defeating Surrey Storm 56-38.

The English side struggled to compete with Tuivaiti’s crowd pleasing tricks and flicks in the shooting circle and the Samoan and Kiwi internationalist was on top form.

That result put her in a good mood and that was further heightened on Wednesday when her husband Jimmy, who plays in the back-row for Zebre, was named in the Italy squad for the opening rounds of the upcoming Six Nations.

That call-up means he could be set to play against Scotland in the first round of fixtures on 2 February at BT Murrayfield.

All of which has left Tuivaiti smiling, but before she can think about heading to Edinburgh to watch the big rugby match she has her mind firmly focused on putting on a show at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow against Team Bath tonight at 7.30pm.

“It has been a good start to my time in Scotland, but we have to look forward and we know that Bath are going to be a tough team to beat,” Tuivaiti, 32, said.

“With my husband playing rugby in Italy I have thought for a few years about trying to play in Europe.

“A couple of years ago I nearly came across to the Sirens and I had great discussions with their CEO Claire Nelson at the time.

“It didn’t quite work out at that stage, but I had great respect for Claire and the Sirens as an organisation. I am a very loyal person and I stick to my word, so when the chance came round again to come over to Britain I jumped at it – and I am delighted to now be with the Sirens.

“I have been here since before Christmas and I am living in a flat with our other import Gia Abernethy who is from Australia.

“We have both settled in really well to Scotland and we can see that netball is a sport that is starting to grow in this country. I want to help with that growth and it will be great to meet our fans at the game tonight.

“In terms of helping the playing squad, well I am big into culture and I see the rest of the players as my family away from home.

“I want us to be a really tight knit group who work hard for each other every day and if my experience can help the young Scottish players then that is great.”

Team Bath produced impressive performances all across the court as they overcame the Celtic Dragons 58-41 in the first game of the season last weekend.

The likes of Summer Artman, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Serena Guthrie and Imogen Allison will be players to watch out for.