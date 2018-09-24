Millionaire footballer Jonny Hayes steps in to help 'bullied' Glasgow schoolboy

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has been praised after helping a Glasgow schoolboy who was getting bullied.

A post on Facebook described how the Irish winger had seen first year high school student Callum getting a hard time from four other pupils and had made sure the youngster got home safely.

When Callum realised that the good Samaritan had been Hayes, he asked mum Jordan to take a thank you card to Celtic's training complex at Lennoxtown and get the player's autograph.

Jordan said: "Honestly, I didn’t think he would send his autograph but last Friday we got home to a ‘sorry we missed you’ card from the postman and we couldn’t think who the park was from.

"On Saturday, we went to pick the parcel up and it wasn’t an autograph, it was Jonny Hayes’ football top that he had signed with a note in it that said, ‘Callum, don’t let the boys from school get you down. Bullies aren’t worth your time. If you ever need anything I’m only five minutes up the road.'”

Jordan said that her son - who is a Rangers fan - was “chuffed to bits” adding: "I had told him not to get his hopes up because [Hayes] is a busy man but for him to send his own top, signed, is absolutely amazing.

Jonny Hayes sent a signed Celtic top to the youngster after seeing him getting a hard time from other students. Picture: SNS Group

“My son was nearly crying he was so happy - he’s not stopped telling people and showing them what Jonny sent him.

“So thank you Jonny - you have made my son one happy boy, he said this is the best week of his life.

“I haven’t seen him smile like that in a long time. Thank you for what you did for him.”

Jordan's post has been shared more than 5,000 times, has over 2,000 comments and a further 17,000 reactions.