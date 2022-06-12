Jack Draper enters world 100 as Andy Murray returns to top 50

Jack Draper of Great Britain practices prior to the cinch Championships at The Queen's Club on June 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA)

The 20-year-old is back at the cinch Championships looking to build on his quarter-final appearance last summer, which proved the catalyst for a fine 12 months where the Briton has won numerous ATP Challenger titles and risen in the rankings.

Draper will officially become the world number 99 on Monday and has compatriot Dan Evans to thank after his victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler on Friday ensured the Swiss ace could not leapfrog the British number four.

Speaking ahead of facing fourth seed Taylor Fritz on Monday, the wildcard said: "I have been working hard all my tennis career to get to the top-100.

"Obviously I want to go further but when you are younger people say to get to the top-100 would be amazing. It is definitely amazing achievement for me.”

It was Draper's run to the last eight in West Kensington last June which saw the big-serving left-hander earn a wildcard into Wimbledon where he took a set off Novak Djokovic on his way to a first-round defeat on Centre Court.

Victories over Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at Queen's backed up the belief shared by many that the Londoner is one to watch.

Draper added: "It was massively important. It was the first time I had beat two top-50 players, especially Sinner because he is my age group and one of the best in the world at my age.

"Again, it gave me a lot of confidence and experiences going into this year which will help me for sure."

Last year's runner-up and Britisu number one Cameron Norrie is back at the cinch Championships to start his preparations for Wimbledon, where he will try to make the second week of a major for the first time having been knocked out of the French Open in the third round in May.

While Andy Murray and Dan Evans have benefited from beginning their grass-court campaigns early, reaching the finals in Stuttgart and Birmingham respectively, the world number 11 is happy to start his SW19 preparations at Queen's.

"I played so much on the clay and every week I went tournament to tournament, so I definitely needed a break," Norrie said ahead of facing Grigor Dimitrov on Monday. "After the French Open I took a couple of days and then wanted to prepare well on the grass before this one so came home and have been training since at the National Tennis Centre, then coming here. I needed that little block to get that physicality back in the gym.”

Top seed Daniil Medvedev was shocked at the Libema Open in Holland,when local wild card Tim Van Rijthoven completed a remarkable week to claim his first ATP Tour title.

The 25-year-old had only ever faced one top-50 player in his career before this week but defeated the top three seeds, following up victories over Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime by seeing off Medvedev, who will return to world number one on Monday, 6-4 6-1.