How Scot Gordon Reid joined Emma Raducanu in making history at US Open

Gordon Reid (right) and Alfie Hewett celebrate with their championship trophies after winning the Wheelchair Men's Doubles final at the US Open. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The British pair, who were heartbroken to lose in the Paralympic final, became the first men to win all four slam doubles titles in the same year following victory over Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda at Flushing Meadows.

The 6-2 6-1 win earned the duo an eighth successive slam title and put them alongside France's Stephane Houdet, who won all four majors in 2014 with two different partners, in completing the historic achievement.

Reid and Hewett came away with a silver medal in Tokyo – where they were three points from gold – mere days before arriving in New York but they rebounded in dominant fashion by losing just four games in two matches to win their fifth US Open crown.

"It's an amazing feeling. Something that has almost never been done in wheelchair tennis before. To do it together as a team is something we take a lot of pride in," Reid said.

"To come here and finish the year strongly together, go home with all four at the same time, it's a good feeling.

The US Open marks Hewett and Reid's 31st overall title together and 12th Grand Slam since first teaming up in 2013.

"I think we've grown stronger and stronger every year,” Reid added. “But especially probably the last two or three years we've put a lot more time and effort, invested more energy into the doubles side of things as well. I think the results that we've had is showing that that's paid off."