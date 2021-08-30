How do I watch Andy Murray at the US Open? Channel, times and other Brits in action including Emma Raducanu

Andy Murray takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open.

The former Flushing Meadows champion has been given an extremely difficult draw, landing fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek is one of the world’s best players and reached the final of the French Open earlier in the year.

Murray is scheduled to be second on Arthur Ashe Court, the main arena in New York, after the match between American pair Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. That match begins at 5pm GMT, so Murray is expected to be on court around 7pm our time.

How can I watch the match?

Amazon Prime have the exclusive rights for this year’s US Open, so you will need to have an account with them to watch the tournament.

Subscriptions packages normally come in a £7.99 per month.

What other Brits are in action?

It’s a busy day for the Brits at Flushing Meadows, with two other men and three women in action.

British No.1 Dan Evans takes on Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro at 4pm, while Cameron Norrie has a tough test against rising star Carlos Alcaraz at 9pm.

On the women’s side of the draw, Heather Watson’s match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia and Harriet Dart’s encounter with Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia are set to both begin at 6pm, while Jo Konta’s clash with Kristina Mladenovic of France is expected to begin around 8pm.