How can I watch Andy Murray in Metz? Scot returns to main tour in ATP250 event

Andy Murray is in action this week at the Moselle Open.

The 34-year-old Scot has been given a tough draw, coming up against the talented sixth seed, who is ranked No 26 in the world. Humbert, a left-handed Frenchman with an awkward serve, made the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo recently and is a very strong player on indoor hard courts, which are the conditions for the event in eastern France.

Murray, ranked 113 in the world is scheduled fourth on the main show court and his match against Humbert – who was born in Metz – is expected to begin at 5pm GMT.

It is the second meting between Murray and Humbert, with the Scot overcoming the Frenchman 3-6 7-5 6-2 in their previous meeting on his way to winning the European Open in Antwerp two years ago.

If Murray does manage to overcome Humbert, he already knows who his second-round opponent will be after Vasek Pospisil overcame Gregoire Barrere in straight sets on Monday. The Canadian fired down 11 aces and saved all six break points the Frenchman fashioned on his serve.

The top seed for the event is Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta seeded second. Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov and Nikoloz Basilashvili are also in the draw.

Murray had a disappointing time in France last week on the Challenger Tour. He defeated Yannick Maden in straight sets at the Open Blot Rennes, but then lost to Roman Safiullin in the second round, going down 6-1 in the third set. He will be hoping to progress further in Metz this week as he tries to break back into the top 100.

The Moselle Open is being screened live by Amazon Prime Video, with a monthly subscription of £7.99 to watch the event.