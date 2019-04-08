Scottish Grand National Festival: Race times, Ladies’ Day and dress code

Have your say

Ayr Racecourse hosts the Scottish Grand National Festival over two days this weekend on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th April.

The festival will see thousands of racing fans descend on the west coast town for one of the biggest meetings in Scottish racing.

What are the race times?

On Friday, 12 April, the first race is due to set off at 1.50pm, with the last race starting at 5.05pm.

On Saturday, 13 April, the first race will begin at 1.25pm with the Scottish Grand National at 3.35pm and the final race setting off at 5.20pm.

The full racecards for each day are below.

Friday

Stagecoach West Scotland Novices' Hurdle, 1.50pm

Remus Uomo Handicap Hurdle, 2.20pm

Seko Logistics Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2.55pm

Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase (listed race), 3.25pm

Barr Environmental Chase (A novices' limited handicap), 4pm

Smart Money's on Coral Seafield Trophy Mares' Handicap Hurdle (NHMOPS bonus race), 4.30pm

Fosters Your Local Family Funeral Directors Handicap Hurdle, 5.05pm

Saturday

Scotty Brand Handicap Chase (listed race), 1.25pm

J&D Pierce Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, 1.55pm

CPMS Scottish Champion Hurdle (a limited handicap), 2.25pm

Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase, 3pm

Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase, 3.35pm

Ayrshire Hospice Land O Burns Starlight Walk Handicap Hurdle, 4.10pm

Purvis Marquees Racing Excellence 'Hands and Heels' Finale Handicap Hurdle, 4.45pm

Procast Building Contractors Ltd Standard Open National Hunt Flat, 5.20pm

What’s the dress code and when is Ladies' Day?

Ladies' Day at the Scottish Grand National Festival is on Friday, 12 April.

According to the festival's website: "Glamour is very much the order of the day. Hats and fascinators are optional but on display in abundance."

If you are lucky enough to be watching from the hospitality seats, smart dress is encouraged with men generally wearing suits and women dressing up.

In the Club Stand, smart casual is accepted but no ripped/torn denims or trainers are permitted.

For those in the Grandstand there is no formal dress code but football colours are banned and only tasteful fancy dress is allowed.