Hannah Darling hopes to tee up 'somewhat of a chance' again at Augusta National

On back of strong season, Scottish No 1 is excited to be making her fourth ANWA appearance

Hannah Darling is determined to be in with “somewhat of a chance” again this week as the Scottish No 1 makes her fourth consecutive appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Darling led last year’s event after an opening six-under-par 66 at Champions Retreat, where the opening two rounds are played, before following a second-round 77 with a closing 72 at Augusta National to finish seventh behind England’s Lottie Woad.

It was the Broomieknowe player’s best effort so far in the prestigious tournament, having tied for 27th when she created history along with West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan as the first Scots to play in it in 2022 before missing the cut the following year.

Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling pictured in action during last year’s Augusta National Women's Amateur | Warren Little/Getty Images

Now nearing the end of her senior year at the University of South Carolina, Darling has recorded an impressive seven top-15 finishes on the US college this season, including a win in the Annika Intercollegiate in September.

“Yeah, I had a lot of fun,” admitted the 21-year-old, who is among six of the top seven from 12 months ago teeing up again, of her ANWA performance last year. “I'm not saying that out here (Augusta National) is particularly easy, but I think everyone somewhat looks at Champions Retreat as maybe the harder course.

“I think I proved to myself that I can go put a really low score out there at Champions Retreat. I loved being in that position, and I loved being out here with somewhat of a chance, and I can't wait to be in that position again.”

Darling, who is flying the Saltire solo for the third year in a row, has been paired with 2022 winner Anna Davis and another American, Catherine Rao, for the opening two rounds. The trio are out at 2.32pm in Wednesday’s first circuit then 1.35pm on Thursday.

In the battle to be among the top 30 and ties progressing to Saturday’s final round, Darling has two University of South Carolina team–mates for company in the field in fellow senior Louise Rydqvist from Sweden and freshman Eila Galitsky from Thailand.

Woad birdied three of the last four holes to land her win in style last year, pipping American Bailey Shoemaker by one shot as she posted an eight-under-par total.

“Everything’s feeling pretty solid heading into the ANWA,” said Woad, who has cemented her position as world No 1 by finishing in the top three in all eight college events she’s played in since helping Great Britain & Ireland win the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale last summer.

“I’m obviously trying to win it again, but the main aim is to stay in contention for the final day at Augusta and see where that puts me. It would be cool to go back-to-back, though.”