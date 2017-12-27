Greg Stewart says strength in depth is Dons’ passport to success

Attacking midfielder Greg Stewart believes Aberdeen’s strength in depth can propel them forward.

He dropped out of the team for the recent 4-1 victory over Hibernian, with Gary Mackay-Steven netting a hat-trick in his place, but Stewart was back in as the Dons fell to what they felt was an unfortunate 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

Aberdeen's Greg Stewart in action. Picture: Roddy Scott/SNS

Ryan Christie will return to provide extra competition in the creative positions as Aberdeen host Partick Thistle tonight and Stewart, pictured, feels Derek McInnes’ large squad is an asset.

The on-loan Birmingham player said: “We have a big squad here and the gaffer likes to rotate if we have a lot of big games coming up. We want to go into the next two games and do well, and the Scottish Cup is in our minds as well. You want to win silverware at Aberdeen, it’s a big club. There is pressure on you to win silverware here and hopefully we can keep on challenging in the league.”

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald may be forced to reconsider his transfer targets in January as key players return from injury.

The Jags’ first half of the season has been hampered by a number of injuries to first-team players, resulting in a tough period for Archibald.

A 1-0 win over Hamilton on Saturday lifted them off the bottom of the table, and things could get better after the winter break after the Thistle boss suggested he is set to welcome a couple of players back into the fold rather than look to the market.

“We had started looking at targets for the full-back area because we are so short,” he said ahead of his side’s trip to Aberdeen.

Club captain Abdul Osman has been absent since August after suffering a shoulder injury and is due to return to training, while James Penrice will return from a loan spell with Livingston.

Regarding Osman’s return, Archibald said: “He got the OK from the surgeon the other day to do contact, but that’s the first training he has done this week.

“We might get him for Ross County but it will be a big ask. (Callum) Booth will be back for January, the young lad Penrice is coming back as well, and (Mustapha) Dumbuya is back training as well so hopefully we could have four new players.”

The trip to Pittodrie will see striker Miles Storey go back to his former club after a difficult season last year, but Archibald insists he has nothing to prove.

He said: ““It’s important we give him a platform to play, he’s done well in a couple of games, and we changed the front against Hamilton and they did well so it’s good to have options, and we back them all to do well.”