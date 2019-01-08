Great Stirling Castle Run 2019: date, race times, route and road closures

Have your say

The beginning of a new year often sees people inspired to get fit, and an outdoor race is a great alternative to the gym.

If you've signed up to tackle the Great Stirling Castle Run this weekend, here's all the information you need to know about the start time, route and how to get there.

The race will take place on Saturday 12 January 2019.

When is the Great Stirling Castle Run?

What time does the race start?

Runners are advised to arrive at the race at least 45 minutes prior to their given start time.

You will be required to assemble for your wave 20 minutes ahead of your start time.

The times for the event village opening and each wave are as follows:

- 08:30 - Event village and information point opens

- 09:30 - 12:00 - Simplyhealth Great Stirling Castle Run (morning session)

- 09:30 - Orange wave

- 10:00 - White wave

- 10:30 - Blue wave

- 11:00 - Green wave

- 11:30 - Pink wave

- 10:25 - 11:30 - Inter District races

- 12:00 - 14:30 - Simplyhealth Great Stirling Castle Run (afternoon session)

- 12:30 - Orange wave

- 13:00 - White wave

- 13:30 - Blue wave

How far is the run?

The race is 7km long, or 4.3 miles, with approximately 190m elevation.

What is the route?

The event kicks off in Kings Park and will see runners head off to complete an off-road lap of Stirling Golf Club, before crossing Raploch Road and tackling the trails which climb up the side of Stirling Castle.

From the summit, runners can take in the impressive views of central Scotland before climbing Gowan Hill, then making their way back towards Kings Park for a sprint finish into the event village back in Kings Park.

The multi-terrain course will direct runners past a number of impressive landmarks, including King's Knot, Beheading Stone, Castle Canons, Heritage Trail Wood Carvings and Stirling Castle.

The popular Simplyhealth Great Stirling XCountry will also take place alongside, offering a great opportunity to compete beside the world's running elite.

How do I get there?

Runners are encouraged to use public transport to travel to the event as there is no designated parking.

However, there are city centre car parks available, which sit within walking distance to the event site.

Information about public car parks and transport can be found on Stirling Council’s website.

Are there any road closures?

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 12 January 2019:

- Queen's Road, between Victoria Place and Dumbarton Road - 8am - 5.30pm

- Royal Gardens, between Albert Place and Greenwood Avenue - 8am - 5.30pm

- Greenwood Avenue, between Albert Place and Victoria Road- 8am - 5.30pm

- Ballengeich Road, between Raploch Road and Ballengeich Pass - 8am - 5.30pm

- Ballengeich Road, between Bellengeich Road and Upper Castlehill - 8am - 5.30pm

- Upper Castlehill, between Bellengeich Pass and Lower Castlehill - 8am - 5.30pm

- Dumbarton Road, between Raploch Road and Queens Road - 8am - 5.30pm

- Albert Place, between Queens Road and Victoria Place - 8am - 5.30pm

- Park Avenue, between Drummond Place and Park Place - 8am - 4.00pm