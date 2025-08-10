Grant Forrest lands second DP World Tour title with four-shot Nexo Championship win

Scot picks up $467,500 top prize plus additional $10,000 for setting course record at Trump International

Give him an event with a four-letter title sponsor and it is being held in Scotland and Grant Forrest is clearly your man. He landed his maiden DP World Tour win in the Hero Championship at Fairmont St Andrews. Five years on, the Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links also fell to the East Lothian-based player.

Admitting he’d been “nervous” despite heading out in the final round with a three-shot lead, Forrest essentially had both hands on the trophy when he turned for home with a six-shot lead. A double-bogey 7 to finish meant his victory margin ended up as four strokes, but, nonetheless, it was a dominant display on a challenging course in challenging conditions on all four days.

Grant Forrest celebrates with his wife Christy and son Spencer on the 18th green, after winning the Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links | Ross Parker/Getty Images

Signing off with a 72 for an eight-under-par total, Forrest picked up a first prize worth $467,500, as well as a $10,000 prize for setting a course record with his second-round 66. Adding to Scottish successes this season from Calum Hill (Joburg Open) and Connor Syme (KLM Open), the 32-year-old has gone from a position where he was fighting to retain his card up to 28th - a climb of 113 spots - in the Race to Dubai.

After holing the winning putt, Forrest celebrated on the green with his wife Christy and their seven-month-old son Spencer. He lifted Spencer into the air in celebration before kissing the trophy after it had been presented to him. Winning is sweet. But winning in Scotland is even sweeter. “Yeah,” he replied, smiling, to it being pointed out that those tournaments with a four-name sponsor seem to bring out the best in him. “And in Scotland, too, it seems like. Both wins are special but this feels even more so, having the wee man here along with the whole family.”

Forrest’s healthy overnight lead was reduced straight away as a leaked tee shot at the par-5 first left him having to hack out and settle for a par, which, in fairness, he would have settled for considering he had a long club in his hand for the third shot.

Up ahead, Dan Huizing had made birdied there, as did Todd Clements in the final group as they both moved within two shots off the lead, though for long. Huizing, who won both the St Andrews Links Trophy and Lytham Trophy in 2012, saw his challenge effectively killed off with a double-bogey 6 at the second, a treacherous hole with trouble on either side of the fairway.

Grant Forrest shows off the trophy after his four-shot win at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire | Ross Parker/Getty Images

Forrest split it with an iron but was then very tentative with a lengthy birdie putt, leaving it six feet short and looking a relieved man as he managed to save par before handing himself an even bigger confidence-booster as a tricky ten-footer was converted for another par at the short third after missing the green on the right with his tee shot.

While Forrest’s fate was in his own hands, it was always going to be helpful if one of his main rivals encountered some bad fortune at some point during the round and that was exactly what happened with Clements at the par-5 fourth, another hole with danger written all over it from the tee. He pulled his tee shot into the thick stuff, leading to a lost ball. His re-load then found the hazard on the right and, all of a sudden, a triple-bogey 8 was going down on his card.

As all that was happening, Forrest had hit a great drive, found the green with a sweetly-struck iron shot and shaved the hole with his eagle attempt from around 25 feet. A birdie, though, meant he was five shots ahead. Make that six when he then produced a nice chip from the left side of the green at the par-4 seventh.

Any win needs a bit of luck along the way and Forrest got his at the ninth, where a slightly pushed tee shot was inches away from being in some heavy stuff. With the ball above his feet, he did well to get his second shot to the side of the green and, once again, his short game was tidy as a well-judged first putt meant that he had completed the front none without any spillage and still holding a six-shot lead.

He’d talked about “feeling lucky to walk away with a 6” at the par-5 tenth in Saturday’s third round, so might have felt a bit nervous about tackling it one last time. But clearly not. He played it perfectly on this occasion and walked off with his third birdie of the round after knocking in a 19-footer to go seven shots ahead. He’d have had one arm in the jacket if one was being presented along with a trophy and that remained the case even though a pushed tee shot at the par-14 11th forced him to take a penalty drop that led to a first bogey of the day, which, coupled with Jacob Skov Olesen moving to five under with a birdie-2 at the 13th, meant the lead was down to five shots.

It stayed that way until Olesen finished bogey-bogey and, when he arrived on the 18th tee, Forrest held a six-shot lead over Joe Dean after the Englishman reeled off 11 successive pars to finish his tournament and, in doing so, finished runner-up. Even with a big lead, the tee shot from an elevated tee on the par-5 closing hole here is a daunting one and Forrest’s effort ended up in the hazard on the left. He’d have preferred not to finish with a double bogey, but it didn’t matter.

“Yeah, they were really important,” he said of the three par saves at the start of the round. “I was obviously really nervous, as you would be and that really settled the nerves, as well as a brilliant second shot into four.