World famous golfer gets £9 haircut from unsuspecting Scottish barber

Golfer Jordan Spieth has revealed that he went for a £9 haircut in Carnoustie on Saturday as he bids to retain his Open Championship.

One of the most familiar faces in the sport, and famous around the world, Spieth believes he wasn’t recognised as he sat in the barber’s chair.

While the American felt his “British haircut” was a little on the short side, it certainly didn’t do any damage to his game as he shot a terrific 65.

It meant last year’s champion finished the day tied for the lead with his fellow countrymen Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner at nine under par.

He said of the haircut: “I needed to get a haircut and the barber went a little high and dry, a little bit shorter than what I normally get.

“I don’t even know where I went and I don’t think he knew who I was. They didn’t really say much.

“It’s a very British haircut, a little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is.

“I paid £20, I think. It was a £9 haircut and I tipped them.”