Winning matters even in Junior Ryder Cup, says Paul Lawrie

Paul Lawrie is only interested in being a winning Junior Ryder Cup captain, not making new friends or being part of any cosy camaraderie.

Lawrie, a two-time Ryder Cup player, is both honoured and excited to be preparing for September’s match against the United States at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wisconsin.

He’s been watching videos of past encounters, with Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy both being on successful teams in the event before also winning the Ryder Cup, while Suzanne Peterson and Carlota Ciganda both triumphed as amateurs before lifting the Solheim Cup.

“I was down at the European Tour offices earlier in the year and Guy Kinnings (Europe’s Ryder Cup director) came down to say ‘hello’,” Lawrie told The Scotsman. “I told him that I was chuffed about being appointed and that I had been working on my speeches already. He said ‘no way’.

“When I watch videos of the Junior Ryder Cup, they talk about how much fun it is and the camaraderie and how you meet new people. I’m like, ‘man, this is not about that for me. This is about winning’.

“I’m not going to be ruthless or horrible, don’t get me wrong. But I’m not going out there to meet mates. I was telling Guy that and he said to me, ‘we know how competitive you are, so you’ve got to go and put your own seal on the post’.”

Lawrie’s opposite number on 21-22 September will be Derek Sprague, a PGA of America past president and captain of a winning US team in last year’s PGA Cup in Texas. “I look forward to our team competing against Europe’s top players, led by their distinguished captain Paul Lawrie, in this special international event,” said Sprague.

Lawrie’s 12-strong side – six boys and six girls – will be selected based on performances in international events in the coming season. “I’m excited for the qualification process to begin,” he commented.