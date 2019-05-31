Winning combination for Scotland in GolfSixes

Have your say

Scotland will be represented by two winners on the European Tour this season in next week’s GolfSixes in Portugal.

Stephen Gallacher, the Hero Indian Open champion, and Vic Open winner David Law are joining forces in the event’s first staging outside the UK.

David Law, the Vic Open winner this season, is also making his debut for Scotland in GolfSixes in Portugal. Picture: Getty Images

Both Gallacher and Law will be making their debut in the innovative tournament, which was held at the Centurion Club north of London for the first two years.

The Scots have been drawn in the same section as hosts Portugal, England and India for the group phase next Friday at Oitavos Dunes in Cascais.

They will face an India team featuring S S P Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar in their opening tussle.

Portugal’s wildcard team consists of childhood friends Pedro Figueiredo and Ricardo Gouveia while England are being represented by Tom Lewis and and Paul Waring.

Ireland, with Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan flying the flag once again, will begin their title defence against an England Women’s team comprising Meghan MacLaren and Florentyna Parker.

They are joined in Group B by Sweden’s Alexander Björk and Joakim Lagergren and Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee and Pachara Khongwatmai.

Jamie Donaldson, who clinched Europe’s victory in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, is joining forces in the Welsh side with Stuart Manley.

They are in a group along with Australia (Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby), France (Mattheiu Pavon and Romain Wattel) and a Germany Women’s team consisting of Esther Henseleit and Laura Fuenfstuec.

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open champion Brandon Stone joins George Coetzee in a strong South Africa team.

They are up against Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), Italy (Edoardo Molinari and Renato Paratore) and Denmark (Joachim B Hansen and Jeff Winther).

The top two teams in each group will progress to Saturday’s quarter-finals, when the format becomes knockout.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.